Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Art Studies, 32 Hao Nam & Hanoi University Of Culture 418 De La Thanh

Vietnam - Korea Anthropological Film Festival Week 2016 is welcoming six Korean films and eight Vietnamese films, focusing on the theme "Making anthropological film in Vietnam and Korea".

Anthropological film is not new to worldwide documentary film-makers. The films explore human life and bring fresh but true meaning through different points of view.

Screening schedule

Location 1: Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Art Studies

Location 2: Hanoi University of Culture

Free entrance