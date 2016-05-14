

Workshop “Theater in working with special needs people” is comprised of practical activities: There will be physical, vocal and mental exercises, theatre games, interactive discussion, responses to activities, question and answer time.

The Community Theatre of Greensboro has been very successful in welcoming, accommodating and including the special needs community in their youth and adult productions, workshops and activities. Its yearly two week workshop, Onstage and Inclusive, takes nearly 40 actors of all ages and all disabilities on an incredible journey of personal growth, developing new life skills, getting in touch with their artistic talents and presenting a show to the community that is entertaining, moving and a great advocacy piece for the special needs population!



ORGANIZERS

Life Art

Life Art is a social enterprise set up in 2010 to bring together artists and communities for creative social development. Life Art’s vision is a transformed society where individuals and communities are the subjects of their own cultural, social and economic development, and can articulate and advocate for the cultural needs without fears, repression or abuse. We strongly believe that Life Art can enhance creativity and empower citizens to change society for people's benefit; and engender a strong cultural identity united by the recognition and respect for cultural diversity.



The Community Theatre of Greensboro (CTG)

CTG’s goal is to help everyone in the community share in the excitement of participating in theatre as actors, backstage crew, or audience members. CTG cherishes diversity and non-traditional casting is a priority for us. Every year, CTG provides a wide assortment of theatrical entertainment, including theater shows, programs, classes, camps, and workshops for communities and entrepreneurs.



The event will be happening from 9.30a.m. to 11.30a.m., May 18, 2016

The BlackBox Studio, 2nd floor, 56 Nguyen Khuyen, Dong Da, Hanoi

Participation fee (supported): VND100,000/person/event

Online registration at http://goo.gl/forms/gLzM2oHSyZ



Participants: art-based facilitators, artists working with communities, art therapists, and others who have a concern and interest on how to further engage and enrich the lives of our special needs population through theatre arts.



CONTACT

Ms. Nguyen Hoa My

Mobile 0968 902 399

E-mail: nghoamy@gmail.com