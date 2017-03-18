the-taste-of-cava-at-88-lounge

Chase away the Monday blues at 88 Lounge for free flow of the delightful Spanish Cava CODORNIU, together with the best poke amuse bouche.

Daniel Fernández Carrillo, Codorniu Brand Ambassador, will be present.

Founded in the 16th century, Codorniu is Spain’s oldest family business & ranks among the most prestigious wine houses for their exceptional Cava.



Entry fee: VND450,000 ($19.75) (10% discount for payment in advance )



For more information and booking, contact 88 Lounge on 0437188029, or Ms. Trang on 0946260880.