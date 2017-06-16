#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Check out our What's on section for more details.

|| Dance show: 'Colorful Childhood' ||

Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien, Hanoi

12:00a.m., Saturday, June 17

Join the first all-junior dance crew in Hanoi for a night full of mesmerizing moves.

This June, Hanoi's first all-junior dance crew are bringing their best moves with a brand new repertoire called "Colorful Childhood". This year, 18 junior dancers will be performing 18 different styles at the show.

The nine-act show will take the audience into a girl's mesmerizing dreams where she visits many places around the world, from mysterious Egypt to primeval Africa.

From hip-hop to Latin moves, Vietnamese traditional dance to Broadway, get ready to be in awe of the junior talents and their two choreographers, long known for "So You Think You Can Dance Vietnam" - Chu Quynh Trang and Nguyen Viet Thanh.

For tickets, visit https://goo.gl/vtqb1G

|| Outdoor market: Millennials ||

Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi

12:00a.m., Saturday, June 17

The New District brings its renowned outdoor market to Hanoi's Creative City for a special second anniversary weekend dedicated to that much maligned generation; the Millennials.

For the first time organizers will be bringing a runway to Hanoi, with the aim of increasing awareness on social issues through fashion, with themes including victim blaming and equality. Visitors will also get the chance to partake in unqiue retail therapy opportunities, scrummy food and drink and a hashtag competition for the best photograph from the event, perhaps taken at the market's ever-popular photo booth.

For more info, click here.

|| Rafiki's & Savage present Sunday Singularity ||

Rafiki's, 63 Duong 1 (End of the Alley), An Duong Street, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

2:00p.m. - 10:00p.m., Sunday, June 18

From organizers:

Rafiki's & Savage join to bring you a day and night affair to remember.

For this unique event at two locations, we have the pleasure of jamming to a skewer of local cats: the groove magician Ouissam, the disco queen Juju Huckabee, the most dynamic Jauge, the Graz’s monument and the dancefloor slider Johán.

Rafiki's - 2:00p.m. - 10:00p.m. - Free entrance ~ Special Food Deal coming soon.

Savage - 10.00p.m. - 05.00a.m. - Free entrance.

Location: 63 Duong 1 (End of the Alley), Ngo 32, F361, An Duong, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

|| Ramadan Dinner Buffet in Saigon ||

Chit Chat at the Cafe, Equatorial Hotel, 242 Tran Binh Trong, District 5, HCMC

06:30p.m., Friday, June 16

Celebrate Ramadan with a special buffet dinner.

Enjoy an extensive feast to break the fast with family and friends this holy month. Delight in an array of Malaysian and amp, international dishes specially prepared by our Chef for your dining pleasure.



Event dates



Friday to Sunday, June 16-18, 2017

Ticket fee:

Adult: VND678,000++ ($29.9)

Child (12 years and under): VND339,000++ ($15)

Children under 6: Free

For reservation, click here.

|| Choreography show: Night Lullaby ||

Saigon Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, District 1, HCMC

08:00p.m., Saturday, June 17

Featuring three talented choreographers - Sung A Lung, Nguyen Phuc Hai and Nguyen Phuc Hung.

Nguyen Phuc Hai and Nguyen Phuc Hung are talented choreographers that are well-known with many successful contemporary dance works in recent years: "The Pieces of Dreams", "Touching the Past", "Lost and found", "Waiting women", "Gone through love"...

Their work is known for the emphasis on thinking, the intricate interior of man in modern life. They will combine with dancer-choreographer Sung A Lung, who won the Gold Medal of the 2016 Young Talent Choreographer competition, staging the new work "Night Lullaby" with the meaningful theme.

Entry fee: VND550,000 ($24.2) – VND400,000 ($17.6) – VND350,000 ($15.4) – VND200,000 ($8.8)

For booking, click here

|| The Box Market: Home decor - art pieces - fashion ||

The Box Market, 2 Ho Xuan Huong, District 3, HCMC

10:00a.m., Saturday, June 17

It's not a market... it's an artsy market.

Get ready for one of the biggest markets for creative community in town. With hundreds of stuff including home decor - art pieces - fashion from local brands and designers, The Box Market is an event that you will not want to miss.

Free entry

More info, click here.

|| Saigon Craft Beer Fest - Father's weekend ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2, HCMC

02:00p.m., Saturday, June 17

Celebrate Beer Fest with the 12 finest beers Saigon has on offer.

To celebrate Father's Day and Saigon Craft Beer Festival, Outcast and local brewers will celebrate the best and finest of Saigon's flourishing craft beer scene, featuring a range of ice cold beers from 12 of your favorite, local breweries. Besides, Outcast will serve you with other tasty food like pizza, burger, chili con carne, hotdog and more, together with entertaining and relaxing music.

When the day is done and the festival finishes, make your way over to Rogue for the afterparty. With 16 craft beers on tap and some of the city's most progressive late-night vibes, you'll party the night away in style.

Entry: VND60,000 ($2.5) (include 2 free 195ml-test-beer vouchers)