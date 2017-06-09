#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

|| Lacquer Painting Exhibition: 'Nature – Nostalgia' ||

Institut Français de Hanoi – L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

06:00 pm, Friday, June 9

Explore the oriental art of sanded lacquer in the 1990s by Vietnamese artists.

Dang Thu Huong, Ly Truc Son, and Nguyen Thi Que, first-generation artists from the Vietnamese School of Fine Arts, explored the oriental art of sanded lacquer in the 1990s.

The destructive war brings them closer to nature and inspires them with simple subjects: flowers, people, the countryside… The charm of their works resides in the sparkling of the lacquer and its red, black, silver and gold palette.

Free entry

|| Musical Theatre Performance “Makeup Removal” ||

L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

08:00p.m., Saturday, June 10

For the first time in Vietnam, a musical-theater performance by international composers will be taking place at L’Espace.

“Abschminken” ("Makeup Removal") by Brigitta Muntendorf is a play between a public and private space: while the music is performed on stage a scene from a wardrobe backstage is captured by video.

“In gewohnter Umgebung III” ("In Familiar Surroundings III) by Carola Bauckholt is inspired by the examination of the seemingly self-evident relationship between visual elements and their acoustic manifestations.

Last but not least Kim Ngoc Tran's “Ho Nguyet Co Hoa Cao”. With ongoing concerns about the concept of femininity, Kim Ngoc retells the ancient Vietnamese opera "Tuồng", combined with different layers of time, space and art; between the tones of the ancient Tuồng and the nature of western classical instruments.

Tickets: VND 100.000 ($4.4)

Available at:

* Goethe-Institut, 56 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

* L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

|| Contemporary – Hiphop Dance: 'In the Middle' by Swaggers ||

Youth Theater, 11 Ngo Thi Nham, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi

08:00 pm, Sunday, June 12

Exceptional hip hop dance show performed by a team from Georgia.

The exclusively female Swaggers team is touring Asia to present “In the Middle” – a dance piece choreographed for seven female hip hop dancers. Images of Western beauty combine with elegant and sensual dance moves to create a breathtaking performance.

Choreographer Marion Mottin wants to expose all the expressive possibilities of the body, as well as the feelings and emotions of the dancers. Inspired by each and every one of the team, the performance is a journey of finding an inner balance that we seem to have forgotten.

Tickets: VND200,000 ($8.8) - VND170,000 ($7.4) - VND100,000 ($4.4)

|| Bass and electro music: Beats'N Paint ||

Indika, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, HCMC

07:00 pm, Friday, June 09

Featuring DJ Watt's Up a.k.a Alias 2.0

'All-you-can-drink' package: VND250,000 ($11)| From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Includes local craft beers (Fuzzy Logic, Platinum, Tiger) and homemade rum punch!

Free Entry

|| Concert: The Journey of Music ||

Saigon Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, District 1, HCMC

08:00 pm, Friday, June 9

Featuring conductor Igor Sarmientos and pianist Igor Chystokletov.

'The Journey of Music' is the work of Igor Sarmientos, an enthusiastic and talented conductor who won top prize at the 1st Latin American Orchestral Conducting Competition in 1993.

To introduce the novel attitudes of Latin America to Vietnamese audiences for the first time, Igor has designed a program within one of the world's most featured classical pieces with special Latin American melodies.

The concert will feature Russian pianist Igor Chystokletov, who won a prize at the Lom Music Festival in Bulgaria in 1988.

Entry: VND550.000 ($24.2) – VND400.000 ($17.6) – VND350.000 ($15.4) – VND200.000 ($8.8)

For tickets, click here

|| Rubik Foody Town ||

Rubik Zoo, 1 Bis Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, District 1, HCMC

Saturday and Sunday, June 10 & 11| From 9a.m. to 10p.m.

Weekend event for Saigon foodies!

What better way to indulge in the weekend atmosphere than spending time at the Rubik Zoo's weekend culinary paradise? With more than 100 booths and a variety of exciting dishes from all over the world, Rubik Foody Town promises to be a festival not to be missed by gourmet lovers.

Free entry

For more info, click here.