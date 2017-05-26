#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

|| Children’s Day with Vietnamese Water Puppet ||

Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, Nguyen Van Huyen, Cau Giay District, Hanoi

08:00 am - 05:30 pm, May 27 - June 1

From the organizer:

You are invited to a celebration of Children’s Day at the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology:

Main activities:

+ Free colorful balloons at reception

+ Water puppet painting

+ Folk games

Tickets:

Discount 20 percent for children: from VND70,000 ($3)/child to VND55,000 ($2.4)/child

Free admission for children under 1.2m

|| Hello Summer Fair at Sheraton Hanoi Hotel ||

Sheraton Hanoi Hotel, K5 Nghi Tam, 11 Xuan Dieu, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

3 p.m., Saturday, May 27

It’s summer time! Children's Day on June 1! Looking for a place for a family gathering?

|| Jazz concert with Anna Högberg & friends ||

Phu Sa Lab studio, Level 2, 21/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

08:00 pm, Sunday, May 28

A little jazz, bossa and Swedish music blended with other favorites performed by Anna Högberg and outstanding Vietnamese musicians.

A contribution of VND300,000 ($13.2) at the door is recommended to support the musicians. Seats can be reserved at info@hogbergtonart.se.

|| Heavy rock: Blow It Up ||

RockFanClub, 25C Tu Xuong, District 3, HCMC

08:00 pm, Friday, May 26

Celebrate the 5th Birthday of Monocycle.

It's been 5 years since the rock band Monocycle came to life. To celebrate this milestone, Monocycle is putting on a show with In Your Eyes and Knife - Sticking Head band.

There will be rock, heavy rock to "Blow it up!"

Free entry

|| Japan Festival @ Claude Cafe ||

Claude Cafe, 129 Huynh Van Banh, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC

05:30 pm, Saturday, May 27

If you are the fan of Japanese culture, the Japan Festival at Claude Cafe this weekend is a must. Try your hand at origami or listen to stories about the land of cherry blossoms, dress up in the traditional Yukata, and learn how to cook and enjoy Takoyaki at night.

Tickets (Including Takoyaki cooking session): VND30,000 ($1.3)

|| Classical music: The Art of Chamber Music ||

Saigon Opera House, 7 Lam Son Quare, District 1, HCMC

08:00 pm, Sunday, May 28

A night of classical rhythms at the Saigon Opera House. "The Art of Chamber Music" is a showcase of solo artists.

This performance will bring new styles of music but hark back to the classical styles of the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

Famous composers of the Romantic era: G.Bizet, D. Shostakovich, F.Lizst, S. Rachmaninov, A. Dvorak. Representatives of 20th century music: A. Schnittke (Russia), G. Pierné (France).

The program also introduces the works of famous contemporary Japanese composers: K. Hirao, Shin - Ichiro Ikebe.

Tickets: From VND200,000 ($8.8)

For bookings, please contact 08 38237295 or 0903604539

