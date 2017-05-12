#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Check out our What's On section for more details.

|| Special Concert II with National Symphony Orchestra of Vietnam ||

Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

8:00p.m., Friday, May 12

Enjoy thrilling pieces that will be performed by a talented 17-year-old pianist.

Nguyen The Vinh – Piano

Nguyen The Vinh (born in 2000) started to study piano at the Vietnam National Academy of Music with Dr. Nguyen Trinh Huong.

He has gained many international prizes as 1st prize in the Asia International Piano Academy Festival and Competition, Second Prize at the 2nd International Piano Competition in Hanoi; Second Prize Concerto Category A in the 5th ASEAN International Piano Competition in Malaysia…

Nguyen The Vinh participated in many fundraising concerts all over the country with the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera.

Tickets:

VND200,000 ($8.8) - VND300,000 ($13.2) - VND500 000 ($22).

Hotline: 043 933 0131, 096 166 9988

|| Music Night with Jesse Sheehan ||

Hanoi Social Club, 6 Hoi Vu Str, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

8:00p.m., Saturday, May 13

Enjoy Jesse Sheehan's impressive vocal range and maturity of song-writing at the Hanoi Social Club. Also playing on this night is Ny-Oh – she’s all gorgeous melodies, vocal harmonies, acoustic guitar.

Tickets: VND100,000 ($4.4) at door.

|| Art Exhibition: “A Sifted Gaze” by Dan Drage ||

Manzi Art Space, 14 Phan Huy Ich, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

6:00p.m., Sunday, May 14 - May 28

From the organizer:

A Sifted Gaze’ by Dan Drage – an American artist based in Hanoi.

Including a series of sculptures and silk paintings, “A Sifted Gaze” invites audience to see everyday objects in a new way, in the value of their form, in their repeating patterns, in the beauty of their line, in the interplay between the individual objects, in the collective whole which together they create.

About the artist: Born in Colorado, USA, in 1978, Dan Drage graduated from Milligan College in 2001 with a degree in Visual Arts and Humanities. He and his wife relocated to Hanoi, Vietnam in 2006 as Vietnamese language students. In 2010 they joined the German NGO Allianz Mission, and continue to work alongside the local team. Dan has the joyful situation of being able to spend half his time with the NGO helping communities in various forms of poverty, and half his time making art. In June Dan and his family will relocate to Scotland for a year while he completes a masters’ degree in art and theology at the University of St. Andrews.

Free Entry

||Stand up comedy w/ Phil Nichol & Mo Sidik ||

Game On, 115 Ho Tung Mau, District 1, HCMC

10:00a.m., Friday, May 12

Lauded Canadian comedian, singer-songwriter and actor Phil Nichol will be performing at Game On Saigon.

One of the best loved stand-ups on the U.K. live circuit, Phil Nichol has done everything. TV, huge theater shows, sellout Edinburgh fringe appearances, awards and champagne receptions with the Queen.

Saigon International Comedy saw him recently headlining at the Comedy Store in London, and he was phenomenal. Accompanying Phil will be Indonesian homegrown comic Mo Sidik. A professional radio personality and MC since 1995, Mo has been doing stand-up comedy in English and Bahasa Indonesia full-time since 2011.

Entrance fee: VND200,000 ($8.8) in advance and VND250,000 ($11) on the door.

For more information, click here or email nick@saigoncomedy.com.

|| Solo exhibition: Echoing Scars ||

Galerie Quynh Level 2, 151/3 Dong Khoi, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

10:00 am, Saturday 13 May 2017

A solo exhibition by French mixed-media artist Thierry Bernard-Gotteland.

Opening reception: Friday, May 12 | From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Open from May 13 to June 2 | From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Tue – Sat)

For more info, click here.

|| Saigon Craft Beer Walk ||

Mcdonald, 2 Tran Hung Dao, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

1:00p.m., Saturday, May 13

Join a beer expert on a walk between several of the newest and best places to hoist a beer.

Exclusions: Additional beer and food

Entry fee: $46 USD, or VND1 million if you choose to pay cash.

Please note: this is a walking tour, so dress for the weather. The pace is easy, and maximum time we will spend outside is 15 minutes between any of the stops. It's a short walk between stops and the best way to get a feel for the city is on foot!

Book your ticket here.