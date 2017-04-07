#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

|| Japanese Anime Month: “Millennium Actress” ||

The Center for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents, 51 Tran Hung Dao St. (4th floor), Hanoi

7:30 p.m., Friday, April 7

In the fourth week of Japanese Anime Month, you are invited to the film screening "Millenium Actress" (2001) directed by Satoshi Kon.

"Millenium Actress" is co-written and directed by Satoshi Kon and animated by Studio Madhouse. Loosely based on the lives of actresses Setsuko Hara and Hideko Takamine, it tells the story of two documentary filmmakers investigating the life of a retired acting legend. As she tells them the story of her life, the difference between reality and cinema becomes blurred.

Language: Japanese with Vietnamese subtitles

The film screening is for educational purpose and fundraising for Young Cinema Fund of the Center for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents.

Donation (at the door): VND20,000 ($0.88)

Doors open at 7 p.m. and close when the screening room is full.

|| Korea Days: Vietnam-Korea Music Exchange ||

Ly Thai To Flower Garden, Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Hanoi

3 p.m. – 10 p.m. April 8 and 9

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Korea (1992 – 2017), you are invited to the program Korea Days 2017.

Stay tuned for Vietnam-Korea Music Exchange with the participation of famous Korean singers (EXID, SNUPER, FANTA-STICK, JUMP…) and several EDM sets.

Free entry

|| Comedy show: The Rotten Grapes ||

Blackbox, 54-56 Nguyen Khuyen St., Floor 2, Dong Da District, Hanoi

8 p.m., Saturday, April 8

Fast and crazy, The Rotten Grapes is an unrepentant explosion of in-your-face improvisational comedy. Unafraid to say it, the Rotten Grapes goes where other shows don’t even dare, exploring topics from the iPhone to the internet, but still all the while developing engaging and grounded scenework.

By the end of their two-act tour de force, you’ll be in disbelief that something made up on the spot could be so hilarious yet relevant.

The Rotten Grapes attracts people from many countries like America, France, Ukraine and Vietnam.

Tickets: VND60,000 ($2.64). First come first served basis, only 60 spots available. Buy tickets at the door.

|| Pop music: Prince and David Bowie tribute night ||

Hard Rock Cafe, Kumho Asiana Plaza, 39 Le Duan Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

8:15 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2017

David Bowie and Prince are two iconic musicians who changed the face of pop music culture in the second half of the 20th century. Let's go crazy for a special tribute night at Hard Rock Cafe!

Free entry

|| Movie music: Classical Music in Movies ||

HCMC Opera House, 7 Lam Son Square, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

9 p.m., Saturday, April 8

Following the resounding success of the blockbuster movies, their music continues to be widely loved around the world. The great music of "The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Sound of Music,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Phantom of the Opera” among other will be presented on the night of April 8 and 9, 2017 at the Saigon Opera House.

Tickets: VND400,000 ($17.6) – VND350,000 ($15.4) – VND200,000 ($8.8)

Booking and delivery: 08 3823 7419, Ms. Huong 098 987 4517, Ms. Huong Ly: 090 805 7972

|| Live music: Puddles at Outcast ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 8

Puddles are an international four-piece that utilizes inventive technology and odd-time signatures to craft instant indy-pop classics so infectious you’ll be shouting the choruses by the end of your first listen.

Combining Tom’s off-kilter lo-fi jams, Dan’s psycho-billy banjo pyrotechnics, Dirty P’s snappy jazz riffs, and Marys Irish "brogue" forms the perfect rainy day band.

Free entry

|| Outdoor market: Outcast Farmers’ Market ||

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong. District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

12:00 p.m., Sunday, April 9

The market will feature some of Saigon's freshest produce, delicious homemade goods and cute household decor. This event is all about loving the environment, eating yummy food and showcasing the best vendors that Saigon has to offer.

You will find goodies and activities for all the family and live entertainment at everyone's favorite D2 chill-out spot.

Tickets: VND20,000 ($0.88) (one bottle of water or beer included)