Techno: Goethe Institut X Heart Beat ft. Alex Bau

June 22, 2017 | 05:46 pm GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Fri 23 Jun 2017
The Observatory, 5 Nguyen Tat Thanh, District 4, HCMC

Featuring DJ Alex Bau from Germany.

This month sees the fourth collaboration between the Goethe Institut in Saigon and Heart Beat. In what the organizers describe as "a match made in techno heaven," this innings sees the duo team up with veteran German DJ Alex Bau, who is well-known for his releases on recording label Cocoon. The team say to expect a typically "challenging" and hybrid live performance from Bau.

About Alex Bau
Alex's fascination for records started in the mid 80s as a collector and it`s still the music that counts. This is the message he tries to spread through his constant touring and gigs around the globe. The music is filtered by the DJ, performed in different ways and sometimes manipulated. But it`s the music itself which hits the crowds at clubs and festivals, and their reaction reflects the intensity of this particular experience.

Entry: VND150,000 ($6.6) | Free before 11 p.m.

