Tay Ho Street Eats Pop-Up Food Market

From the organizer:

The Tay Ho Streeet Eats has a new name but the same heart. Join our next event this Sunday This week we will feature delicious baked goods from Life Project 4 Youth - LP4Y's Bread & Smiles, specialty chocolate from Fuzzie and Chubbie, a homemade take on Minnesota Wild Rice soup using local ingredients, cold brew coffee from Simple Coffee Coand Tay Ho's own The Oasis!



All proceeds from table rentals will be used to support the children at Humanitarian Services for Children of Vietnam. Contact us to get involved in future events. Sales of soft drinks and beers will also support HSCV thanks to sponsorship from Red River Tea Room.

Our mission is to provide a platform to support existing, up-and-coming businesses as they test and sell their homemade, or handmade foods within the local community.

We’re all about community and we want to invite you to sample new products, give direct feedback and purchase your favorite artisan bites to enjoy at home. The market also supports Humanitarian Services for the Children of Vietnam, a non-profit that runs the Blossom House foster home for girls.

See event page here.