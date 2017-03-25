Talk, Photo Exhibition: General Vo Nguyen Giap

General Vo Nguyen Giap was a politician, journalist and military commander of the People's Army of Vietnam. He was the most prominent military commander, beside Ho Chi Minh, one of the greatest military strategists of the 20th century.

In this talk and photo exhibition organized by Friends of Vietnam's Heritages (FVH), photographic artist Colonel Tran Hong will be sharing his “up close and personal” time spent with General Vo Nguyen Giap.

Colonel Hong, born in Ha Tinh Province, was a press photographer at the Quan Doi Nhan Dan (People’s Army) newspaper since 1973.

He is a member of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artist, Hanoi Union of Literature and Art Association and International Federation of International Artistic Photography.

After graduating with a photography major from the Academy of Journalism and Communication (the first batch), Hong worked at the Quan Doi Nhan Dan newspaper until his retirement in 2010. His photography concentrates on portraits and he has selected 20 photos of General Vo Nguyen Giap from his collection of over 1,500 photos for display.

Tran Hong has met the General many times in his travels as a press photographer and he has a story behind each of his photographs, through which you will see how his love toward the General is reflected.

Donation: 200,000 VND

Limit: 30 people

Contact: John at: lefthanded2hanoi@yahoo.com