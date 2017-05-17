VnExpress International
Symphonies & contemporary dance: Touching the Past

May 17, 2017 | 08:09 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 19 May 2017
Saigon Opera House, 7 Lam Son Quare, District 1, HCMC

The premiere of 'Saigon - City of My Childhood' by Vietnamese musican Vinh Lai presents beautiful memories of old Saigon at Tet.

symphonies-contemporary-dance-touching-the-past

With works in various fields including song, chamber music, symphony,  film soundtracks and theater, Vinh Lai has been awarded the Music Award by the Vietnam Musicians Association and the State Prize for Literature - Art.

"Touching the Past" by choreographers Nguyen Phuc Hai and Nguyen Phuc Hung was created in 2013 and has been praised by professionals and audiences for its innovative, inspirational expressions and profound meaning.

Tickets: From VND200,000 ($8.8).

For bookings, please call 08 38237295 or 0903604539

For more info, click here.

