Summer Music Festival: Equation

Equation is a yearly meeting of the people and music of the house and techno scene in Asia. The gathering will present an eclectic line-up of resident DJs from Asia’s best underground clubs and parties, and their international guests.

A boutique affair with two stages equipped with Funktion One sound, chill-out areas, cocktail bars and the best of Hanoi’s food vendors will be on the peninsula of Dong Mo Lake, a 1-hour drive from Hanoi.

A piece of paradise, perfect for a musical journey.

April 14-16, 2017



INTRODUCTION

Equation is the culmination of many people, parties and artists across Asia, manifested into a 3-day event in paradise. It started 5 years ago in a Hong Kong basement, where a small team of people gathered with the goal of bringing all the island's music lovers together. Fast-forward 5 years and it has expanded throughout the region, with a network of clubs, dancers, DJs and artists. It's time to unify and celebrate the best music Asia, the people that keep it alive and the international artists that now call it home. We set sail on an unforgettable journey from April 14–16 on the Dong Mo Lake, a 1-hour drive from Hanoi, Vietnam. Camping, dancing, food and the expansion of your soul awaits.

THE SITE

Set on the peninsula of Dong Mo Lake, situated 36 kilometers west of Hanoi, this man-made reservoir supplies water to the surrounding areas and covers over 1500 hectares. The Equation site is a grassy, forest landscape surrounded by 20 islands. With kilometers of space, trees and lake swimming, you can sit, relax and read a book, delve into the forest to the Universe Stage, or swim at sunrise.

MUSIC

With two rostered stages and an ambient tea tent, you are sure to find a sound to match your mood. 48 hours of music ranging from techno and disco, to house and the indescribable in the forest, on the grass and by the lake. Check the full schedule of artists in the "Line up" section below.

AN ASIAN AFFAIR

There is something brewing is Asia that we want to celebrate; a new network of clubs. Whether it be The Observatory in Saigon, Safe Room in Bangkok, Mystik in Seoul, XX XX in Manilla, Shanghai’s Elevator or Smoke Machine / Bass Kitchen for Taipei – they all represent everything we love about music. Taking this network one step further is to unite everybody in one place at one time. Each venue will have a “Takeover” of a stage bringing the best of their local and international residents.

INTERNATIONAL BOOKING

This is also a good opportunity to gather some of the most talented international artists from all around the world in Asia. The lineup spans DJs such as San Soda, Oskar Offermann, Shlømo, Telephones, SONS, Phred Noir, Alex From Tokyo, Andy Hart, Borrowed Identity, Bezier, plus Giegling artists DJ Dustin, Konstantin and ATEQ.

FOOD

An array of Hanoi’s best food suppliers will be set up to satisfy your hunger at all hours of the day. More info to be released soon on the various restaurants and chefs involved in the event.

DRINKS

There will be an overflow of drinks to choose from. Award winning cocktail maestro Fabien Marcault will deliver world class drinks at the Sunset Bar by Savage, as well as everything from fresh coconuts and fruit juices, to local beers and a dedicated Tea Tent.

CAMPING

The campsite is set in a dedicated area away from the music stages at the end of the peninsula. It’s the quietest place with the best view. There are two fully equipped options available for 2 or 4 people, inclusive of bedding. And if you wish to BYO there is also space available and its free. There are limited off-site spaces if you want a hard roof. Please email our team at equation@cliche-booking.com for any further information.

GETTING THERE

A short drive from No Bai international Airport or Hanoi CBD, there will be buses and private transfers available from central Hanoi. The event commences at 2 p.m. on Friday April 14 and will conclude at 7 p.m. on Sunday April 16.

FLIGHTS

Lots of you will now want to book your flights to Hanoi (Noi Bai International Airport). We highly recommend using Skyscanner or Momondo to find cheap flights. If you need any help for booking flights, please email our team at equation@cliche-booking.com

Book tickets here.

For ticket inquiries, please email our team at equation@cliche-booking.com