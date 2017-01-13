Stand-Up Hanoi presents Gina Yashere & Justin Rivera

To kick off 2017, Stand-Up Hanoi are bringing in one of their biggest comedians yet, the irrepressible and multiple award-winning UK comic Gina Yashere at Standing Bar on Wednesday, January 18,

Gina’s early adult life included a stint as an Otis lift mechanic before she turned her attention to stand-up. What has happened since to the British-Nigerian comedian has been nothing short of phenomenal.



The accolades are many. If you want to read them, click on her website ginayashere.com, Or check out her YouTube videos.

Support on the night will be coming from Justin Rivera, a professional comedian and magician from the U.S. He is known in the comedy circuit as the "Comedian's Magician" being known for his ability to participate with his audience in an engaging, smart and witty manner.

Entrance fee: VND200,000 ($8.86) -- includes a free glass of Pasteur Street IPA