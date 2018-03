Conductor: Jeffrey DouMa

Piano Soloist: Scarlett Zuo

with the Orchestra and Yale Alumni Chorus

Program:

W. Mozart

- Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No.23 in A major

Interval

W. Mozart

- "Requiem" with Yale Alumni Chorus

The event will be happening at 8p.m, June 21, 2016.

Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

Ticket Prices: VND 250,000 400,000 600,000

Ticket are available at Hanoi Opera House, or online here.

Free delivery: 0983067996, 0913489858