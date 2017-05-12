special-concert-ii-with-national-symphony-orchestra-of-vietnam

Program

Mussorgsky: Pictures in the exhibition room

Glinca: Ouverture from Ruslan and Ludmila

Rachmaninov: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

About the artist

Nguyen The Vinh – Piano

Nguyen The Vinh (born in 2000) started to study piano at the Vietnam National Academy of Music with Dr. Nguyen Trinh Huong.

He has gained many international prizes as the 1st prize in the Asia International Piano Academy Festival and Competition, Second Prize at the 2nd International Piano Competition in Hanoi; Second Prize Concerto Category A in the 5th ASEAN International Piano Competition in Malaysia…

Nguyen The Vinh participated in many fund raising concerts all over the country with the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera.

Tickets:

VND200,000 ($8.8) - VND300,000 ($13.2) - VND500 000 ($22).

Hotline: 043 933 0131, 096 166 9988