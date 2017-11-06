VnExpress International
Solo exhibition: 'Just by Being' by Phuong Gio

November 6, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Solo exhibition: 'Just by Being' by Phuong Gio
Opening: 06:00 pm, Fri 03 Nov 2017
Manzi Art Space, 14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi

Explore a series of paintings featuring Tày minority people. 

From art critic Đỗ Tường Linh:

'Just by Being', consisting of a series of paintings on old books, pharmacopoeia and old bibles from the Tày ethnic group in Tay Bac using natural pigments made from soil and plants; and a series of nine sculptures made out of paper and clay, acts as a chronicle of a vanishing culture, but also brings hope and life to the ruins of time.

"In all of Phuong’s works, the way he sees the world is saturated with nostalgia, decadence, a mourning for things past but also full of joie de vivre. Destruction and decay are inevitable in the circle of natural movement but it is also a hope for a rebirth."

Overall, that nonchalant, carefree and simple spirit in Phuong’s artistic creations is encapsulated in the name: Just by Being.

Exhibition: November 3-26

Free entry

Tags: Phuong Gio Tay minority
 
