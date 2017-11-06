Solo exhibition: 'Just by Being' by Phuong Gio

From art critic Đỗ Tường Linh:

'Just by Being', consisting of a series of paintings on old books, pharmacopoeia and old bibles from the Tày ethnic group in Tay Bac using natural pigments made from soil and plants; and a series of nine sculptures made out of paper and clay, acts as a chronicle of a vanishing culture, but also brings hope and life to the ruins of time.

"In all of Phuong’s works, the way he sees the world is saturated with nostalgia, decadence, a mourning for things past but also full of joie de vivre. Destruction and decay are inevitable in the circle of natural movement but it is also a hope for a rebirth."



Overall, that nonchalant, carefree and simple spirit in Phuong’s artistic creations is encapsulated in the name: Just by Being.

Exhibition: November 3-26

Free entry