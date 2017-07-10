Shane Filan: Love Always Tour 2017

Right after announcing his new album Love Always, Shane Filan is performing his World Tour at Lan Anh Stadium, Ho Chi Minh Stadium this Sunday.

The singer, songwriter filmed a video shouting out to his Vietnamese fans in May, saying he couldn't wait for the concert. For Shane, Love Always is a collection of some of his favorite classic love songs. "It’s an album I’ve wanted to make for a long time." - he said.

Shane Filan has cemented his position as one of the U.K.’s most popular male solo artists, following phenomenal success with Westlife - one of the world’s most successful bands of the last few decades.

In their career, Westlife had fourteen chart-topping singles and forty-four million sales. It’s been a remarkable journey for Shane, who grew up inspired by an admiration of Backstreet Boys and Michael Jackson.

Save the date for a night of classical, nostalgic ballads, if you're free this weekend.

Tickets from VND600,000 ($26.4)

For reservation, click here.