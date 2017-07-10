VnExpress International
Shane Filan: Love Always Tour 2017

July 10, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7
Opening: 07:30 pm, Sun 16 Jul 2017
Lan Anh Stadium, 285 Cach Mang Thang Tam St., District 10, HCMC

Filan is coming back to HCMC for the second time, with lots of love and classical ballads.

Right after announcing his new album Love Always, Shane Filan is performing his World Tour at Lan Anh Stadium, Ho Chi Minh Stadium this Sunday. 

The singer, songwriter filmed a video shouting out to his Vietnamese fans in May, saying he couldn't wait for the concert. For Shane, Love Always is a collection of some of his favorite classic love songs. "It’s an album I’ve wanted to make for a long time." - he said.

Shane Filan has cemented his position as one of the U.K.’s most popular male solo artists, following phenomenal success with Westlife - one of the world’s most successful bands of the last few decades. 

In their career, Westlife had fourteen chart-topping singles and forty-four million sales. It’s been a remarkable journey for Shane, who grew up inspired by an admiration of Backstreet Boys and Michael Jackson.

Save the date for a night of classical, nostalgic ballads, if you're free this weekend.

Tickets from VND600,000 ($26.4)

For reservation, click here.

