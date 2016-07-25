Series screening: Anger Me: The World of Kenneth Anger

The program's name, "Anger Me", is a kind of wordplay on the name Anger, the last name-pseudonym of Kenneth Anger, one of the most influential underground experimental filmmakers in history. It is also the namesake of a 2006 documentary about the filmmaker.



His films merge surrealism with homoeroticism and the occult, and have been described as containing “elements of erotica, documentary, psychodrama and spectacle”. His reputation mostly comes from his Magick Lantern Cycle, a group of nine films made between 1947 and 1981: films that have the feverish, hallucinogenic quality of dreams or acid trips, about death, beauty, sex and magic.



The major works of Kenneth Anger to be featured in the program:



1. Fireworks (1947)

2. Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome (1954)

3. Kustom Kar Kommandos (1965)

4. Scorpio Rising (1964)

5. Invocation of My Demon Brother (1969) or Rabbit's Moon (1950)

6. Lucifer Rising (1981)

English with Vietnamese subtitles



*From July 2015 onwards, free entrance to Doclab's screenings at the Goethe-Institut Hanoi will be limited to registered members only. A symbolic admission fee of VND20,000 ($1) will be applied to non-members, or you can register to be a member at the door.

*The program may be subject to change.