What’s On

Screening: The New Adventures of Aladdin

June 28, 2016 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Opening: 04:00 pm, Sun 03 Jul 2016
l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

l’Espace

Aladin 3

On the eve of Christmas, Sam and his BFF Khalid dress up as Santa Clausa to carry out a heist at Gallery Lafayette. Suddenly, Sam is surrounded by a bunch kids forcing him into telling them a story… the story about Aladdin… but adapted by him. Becoming Aladdin, Sam embarks on a journey to the city of Baghdad - the city of 1001 rich men. But behind the vivid culture, the people are suffering the despotism of Chancellor Vizir. Can the Prince of Thieves Aladdin, with help from a Genie in a bottle, break the evil plans of Vizir, save Khalidand win the heart of Princess Shalia?

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Ticket price: VND50,000

Preferential price: VND40,000

Tickets are available at l’Espace.

