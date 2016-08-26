Screening: Tales of the night

Director: Michel Ocelot

Cast: Julien Beramis, Marine Griset, Michel Elias

'Tales of the Night' (French: Les Contes de la nuit) is a 2011 French computer silhouette animation feature film directed by Michel Ocelot.

Synopsis: A girl, a boy and an old cinema technician tell stories every night in a small theater. Before each story, the boy and the girl decide, in accordance with the old technician, they will play the characters in the story they will interpret, they also choose a time and a country as well as costumes through documentation the technician brings them, and make clothing and accessories with a computer-controlled machine. They then perform the story on stage.

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Ticket prices: VND60,000 ($2.7)

Tickets are available at BHD Star Mega Mall Thao Dien.