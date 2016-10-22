Screening: Monsieur Hulot's Holiday

VnExpress International
October 22, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Tue 25 Oct 2016
L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

Director: Jacques Tati

Monsieur Hulot's Holiday follows the generally harmless misadventures of a lovable, gauche Frenchman, Monsieur Hulot (played by Tati himself), as he joins the "newly emerging holiday-taking classes" for a summer vacation at a modest seaside resort. The film affectionately lampoons several hidebound elements of French political and economic classes, from chubby capitalists and self-important Marxist intellectuals to petty proprietors and drab dilettantes, most of whom find it nearly impossible to free themselves, even temporarily, from their rigid social roles in order to relax and enjoy life.

The film also gently mocks the confidence of postwar western society in the optimistic belief in capitalist production, and the value of complex technology over simple pleasures, themes that would resurface in his later films.

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Ticket prices:

Normal price: VND50,000 ($2.3)

Reduced price: VND40,000 ($1.9)

Tags: l'espace screening week of sound
 
