Screening&Conference: VIET PRIDE 2016

“Path of Pride” – films, talks, research presentations and drama on the topic of sexual and gender diversity.

For the fifth time Viet Pride will be taking place in Hanoi from August 18 to 21. As in previous years, the Goethe-Institut is hosting the event. In cooperation with numerous civil rights and LGBT organizations, the organizers of Viet Pride will deliver: discussions, lectures, films, stage performances, information booths and many opportunities to get to know about diversity and to strengthen the network. The objective of Viet Pride is to educate the public, inform people, combat existing prejudices and promote positive role models.



One highlight, like in recent years, will be a rally on Sunday (Aug 21), where participants will call for recognition and equal rights for same-sex partnerships in a colorful and joyful way. Before that, there is an exciting array of activities: the opening on Friday night (Aug 19) with the presentation of the Viet Pride-Scholarship Award, the Work with Pride campaign and a screening of German LGBT film “My Friend from Faro”, as well as the PFLAG panel, an event for parents, families and friends of lesbians and gays, the film “Contraccorriente” from Peru on Saturday (Aug 20) and a film screening with a talk on Sunday evening (Aug 21). As a pre-event to the official opening on Friday, a workshop on LGBT mainstreaming will be held on Thursday (Aug 18).

Free admission