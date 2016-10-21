VnExpress International
Saturday Live Lounge: Lucy in the Sky & friends

October 21, 2016 | 09:54 am GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Sat 22 Oct 2016
Rogue Saigon, 13, floor 2 Pasteur, HCMC

Rogue bar presents: Lucy in the Sky.

An electro-acoustic evening with two of Saigon's well-known musicians Liem Hieu and Lucy Alexandra.

Liem Hieu is a local Vietnamese guitarist plays in several bands including Nola Blues, KOP band and Cat Pylon.

Lucy Alexandra, a British singer song writer, is known for her pop-punk act La&Khoi and also the singer of the band Cat Pylon.

Swing by to celebrate their comeback gig as a duo after a year they are away from the music scene.

Expect an eclectic mix of original material and cover versions of indie-rock songs.

Free entry

