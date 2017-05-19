VnExpress International
Saigon Soul Pool Party - Free Entry Fiesta

May 19, 2017 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Opening: 10:00 am, Sat 20 May 2017
Saigon Soul, 76 Le Lai, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Arrive early for seating. Stay late & be awesome.

From organizers:

Join us for the Saigon Soul Pool Party as we celebrate extending our rain soaked season until JUNE 24th!

Saigon Soul has become an institution for many expats, locals and travelers as the liveliest Pool Party & Dayclub in Saigon. Every Saturday from late November until mid May you’ll enjoy the finest DJs that Saigon has to offer.

Their house music fuelled event series is defined by its great party atmosphere & amazing crowd of 600+ people, all in the elegant surroundings of the New World Saigon Hotel pool.

Upscale and chic, yet, down, dirty and outright affordable, you’ll be guaranteed a sexy, water fuelled event in an unforgettable atmosphere! What better way to spend a Saturday?

DJ listings:

For Info & Cabana Bookings >> www.saigonsoul.com
IG >> instagram.com/saigonsoul
Get Involved >> #saigonsoul

Free entry

