Poetry Workshop: A-Festival 2017/Street Poetry with Linh Dinh

From the organizer

Since so much of contemporary poetry is media-based, this workshop will discuss and facilitate ways of writing, and living, more directly. Vietnamese have never shunned the crowd, funky smells or overheard conversations, so let's not become disembodied neurotics now. Instead, let's repel this Western disease with plenty of vỉa hè (love of life) and vigor!

Materials: Each participant is asked to bring in a poem, by another poet or him/herself, that embodies this vỉa hè approach.

About the host

Linh Dinh is the author of two collections of stories, five poetry collections and a novel on Vietnam, "Love Like Hate". He’s been anthologized in several editions of Best American Poetry, and Postmodern American Poetry: a Norton Anthology (vol. 2), etc. He is also the editor of "Night, Again: Contemporary Fiction from Vietnam" and "The Deluge: New Vietnamese Poetry". His latest book is "Postcards from the End of America". Focusing on the unraveling of the United States, Dinh has published hundreds of articles on the internet, most prominently at Unz Review. He has been translated into many languages.

Language: Vietnamese. However, there will be an interpreter if needed.

