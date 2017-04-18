Piano concerto: 'La Vita' by Alessandro Martire

Born in 1992, Alessandro Martire is a young Italian pianist and composer. A graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, he takes inspiration from the minimalism of Ludovico Einaudi all the way to the classical crossover of David Lanz.

As part of his second world tour, including his first performance in Vietnam, audiences can expect a sophisticated and subtle sound, accompanied by the Soul Live Project Orchestra. Rejoice in Alessandro's expression of traditional classic, contemporary melodies and creative harmonies.

Tickets:

VIP: VND350,000 ($15.4)

Standard: VND300,000 ($13.2) (10 percent discount for groups of four or more)

Purchase at: http://bit.ly/SOTW-lavita or call 0903 787 515

For more info, please contact info@soulliveproject.com.vn