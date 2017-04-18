VnExpress International
What’s On

Piano concerto: 'La Vita' by Alessandro Martire

April 18, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Thu 20 Apr 2017
Soul Live Project, 214 – 216 Pasteur, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

A first Vietnam performance by the talented Italian pianist and composer.

piano-concerto-la-vita-by-alessandro-martire

Born in 1992, Alessandro Martire is a young Italian pianist and composer. A graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, he takes inspiration from the minimalism of Ludovico Einaudi all the way to the classical crossover of David Lanz. 

As part of his second world tour, including his first performance in Vietnam, audiences can expect a sophisticated and subtle sound, accompanied by the Soul Live Project Orchestra. Rejoice in Alessandro's expression of traditional classic, contemporary melodies and creative harmonies.

Tickets:

VIP: VND350,000 ($15.4)

Standard: VND300,000 ($13.2)  (10 percent discount for groups of four or more)

Purchase at: http://bit.ly/SOTW-lavita  or call 0903 787 515

For more info, please contact info@soulliveproject.com.vn

Tags: Piano concerto Alessandro Martire La Vita Pianist Italian
 
