Photo exhibition: 'In/Out' of the International Pride Photo Award

May 24, 2017 | 08:23 pm GMT+7
Opening: 12:00 am, Wed 24 May 2017
Nha San COLLECTIVE, 15th floor Hanoi Creative City Building, 01 Luong Yen, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi

An exhibition of 43 photos that made it to the final round of the Pride Photo Award 2016.

From the organizer:

16 years since homosexual marriage was officially recognized in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, more than 20 countries and territories have now also accepted homosexuality. Freedom of love and expression, regardless of sex and sexual orientation, has been one the most talked about subjects across the globe over the last 20 years.

Pride Photo Award is an annual international photo contest for photos about sexual and gender diversity in Amsterdam. It is an opportunity for photographers from around the world to tell the story of sexual diversity in their own countries and once again portray the colorful world of love. In 2016, more than 3,600 photos were submitted by 398 photographers with the theme “Insider/Outsiders”. The “In/Out” exhibition in Hanoi will feature 43 photos that made into the final round, including shots from France, Mexico, the Lebanese shores to Siberia, the Philippines and Uganda.

Free entry

Tags: photo exhibition in/out international pride photo award Nha san collective
 
