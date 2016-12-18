VnExpress International
Pecha Kucha Night Hanoi Vol. 1

December 18, 2016 | 04:18 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:30 pm, Tue 20 Dec 2016
Nest by AIA, 4th Floor, Vincom Center, 191 Ba Trieu, Hanoi

Guilty Pleasure.

Pecha Kucha 20x20 is a simple presentation format where you show 20 images, each for 20 seconds. The images advance automatically and you talk along to the images. The first Pecha Kucha Night was organized in Tokyo in 2003, and has gone viral to more than 900 cities all over the world now.

In a word, Pecha Kucha Night is an informal and fun event for people to relax, learn, share and connect all at the same time.

Stories at Pecha Kucha are literally anything that people think is worth sharing: a personal story, an idea, a product or project, some interesting snaps of your last adventure, etc. Think of it like a box of chocolate.

In each Pecha Kucha Night Hanoi, we will listen to five to six stories, and have time to mingle with everyone in the room. The theme for this coming Pecha Kucha Night is "Guilty Pleasure". 

pecha-kucha-night-hanoi-vol-1

Don’t let the word “presentation” scare you away. The beauty of Pecha Kucha is that anyone can present!

Each meetup will come with a theme (because limitation encourages creativity). Listen to yourself to see if the theme triggers any story or idea in you. Then if you are ready, register with the organizers through Google Form. The stories are selected based on the diversity of ideas, people and topics. It’s not that one story is better than another.

Register here to be a participant or presenter:

Financial contribution: VND150,000/person ($6.7) (pay at door) - including one free drink and some finger food.

For more information, click here.

