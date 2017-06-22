outcast-boho-market

It's the perfect place to pick up a gift for that (nearly) forgotten birthday. There's something for every occasion at Outcasts Boho Market.

Browse an eclectic range of craft goods made by the person selling them. Embrace your inner hippie while you choose between fabrics, accessories, jewelry and a range of cool trinkets made by the talented people of Saigon. Pick up a gift for your loved one or discover that perfect item for a rainy day.

Entry: VND20,000 ($0.88) (includes one bottle of water or Red Saigon)

If you would like to participate as a vendor, please check this link for details.

For further info about the event, click here.