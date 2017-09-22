VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Opening: Month of arts practice

September 22, 2017 | 11:05 am GMT+7
Opening: 10:00 am, Sun 24 Sep 2017
Heritage Space Library & Gallery, Fl.01st, Dolphin Plaza, 6 Nguyen Hoang st.

Compose, test and practice new ideas.

Month of Arts Practice 2017 will have the theme "Vung khong tuong - Utopia land". The entire composing and practicing process of artists will involve the main theme, with diverse views and approaches, as well without restrictions on the types of art: painting, sculpture, installation, performance, media, writing, etc. Along with the creative activities, there will be a sequence of events such as exhibitions, workshops, a studio opening and camping. The resulting works will be displayed in a group exhibition from October - November 2017 at Heritage Space.

Month of Arts Practice 2017 at Heritage Space will take place in two sections:

Art Practice & Exchange: from September 24 - October 28, 2017.
Exhibition: from October 29 - November 30, 2017

For updates on events and activities, please visit MAP's Facebook: http://bit.ly/2rlfK3I

Tags: art heritage space
 
Read more
Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration

Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Film screening: Development failures and challenges

Film screening: Development failures and challenges

Europe meets Asia in Contemporay Dance: Tape Riot

Europe meets Asia in Contemporay Dance: Tape Riot

Film screening: The Human scale

Film screening: The Human scale

Chef's Night Out!

Chef's Night Out!

A Night of Ballet

A Night of Ballet

Art show: Sights & Sounds of Saigon

Art show: Sights & Sounds of Saigon

 
go to top