Opening: Month of arts practice

Month of Arts Practice 2017 will have the theme "Vung khong tuong - Utopia land". The entire composing and practicing process of artists will involve the main theme, with diverse views and approaches, as well without restrictions on the types of art: painting, sculpture, installation, performance, media, writing, etc. Along with the creative activities, there will be a sequence of events such as exhibitions, workshops, a studio opening and camping. The resulting works will be displayed in a group exhibition from October - November 2017 at Heritage Space.



Month of Arts Practice 2017 at Heritage Space will take place in two sections:



Art Practice & Exchange: from September 24 - October 28, 2017.

Exhibition: from October 29 - November 30, 2017

For updates on events and activities, please visit MAP's Facebook: http://bit.ly/2rlfK3I