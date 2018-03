On the mic: South Open Beatbox Championship 17

South Open Beatbox Championship 17, one of the most popular beatbox playgrounds in the country, is bringing together hundreds of newbies and masters in Saigon.

Check out the judges and guest artists:

Judges

Mr.T / Thái Sơn / Trung KT

Special Guest Artists

Sol'Bass / The Night / Zininne / Next G

Pre-booking: VND120,000 ($5.3) / Door: VND170,000 ($7.5)

See updates on the event page.