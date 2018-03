Other Road Records presents another international mix of talented artists this December at Saigon Outcast. All songwriters will share their unique story from the road and their stories of travel.

The music and storytelling night will feature Creeks of Dawson, John Will Sail, Niall Jozef Murrey, Stewart Gatsi, Peter Stroud and Brittany Petit.

The show starts during sunset, so come early for a comfortable seat.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.2) - including a free drink.