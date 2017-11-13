Music Night & Screening: Berlin Symphony of a Great City

Program:

8 - 8:30 p.m.: Sound of the Mountain

A duo featuring the hollowed-out sounds of Elizabeth Millar and Craig Pedersen on amplified clarinet and trumpet, Sound of the Mountain comes from a strong history of improvisation and extended performance techniques, offering their audience long-form deep listening experiences through the sculpting of vitalized breath.

8.30 - 9.30 p.m.: Berlin: Symphony of a Great City

Walter Ruttmann’s “Berlin: Symphony of a Great City” is a foundational piece of non-narrative experimental cinema, one of the first city symphonies (before Dziga Vertov’s “Man With a Movie Camera”). In this specific style, the main characters are the city’s inhabitants, the sets are buildings, streets, sidewalks, and all other natural and industrial points of the city. Combining documentary with filmic manipulations, it is a chronicle of a day and night in of a city - here Berlin before the 1929 Great Crash and power take-over by the Nazis.

Galo Durán (live performance during the film screening)

Since 2002, Galo Durán makes music for independent film projects and records soundscapes. Films include Familia Tortuga (Ruben Imaz, 2006) to latest Michel Llpkes’ latest Extraño pero verdadero (2017).

In 2008 and 2009, he was awarded a scholarship for young composers by the Mexican Center for Music and Sonic Arts, and went for an artistic residence in 2010 in Benos Aires, Argentina (FONCA). He also participated to the International Film Festival in Buenos Aires Argentina BAFICI 2010 and in the international film festival Rotterdam IFFR 2012 Netherlands.

9.30 - 10 p.m.: Time Keeper

Active since April 2012, Time Keeper is an experimental post-rock project from Saigon, Vietnam. Their sounds draw influences from various genres and styles they love, ranging from electronic, ambient, classical music and even some noise elements, characterized by To’s extensive use of reverb and delay effects, richly enhanced by innovative keyboards and programmed drums (plus occasional otherwordly elements) by Giang.

Entrance fee: VND50.000 ($2.2)