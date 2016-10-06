Music: Institut Français x Heart Beat Present Antigone

The first collaboration between Heart Beat and Institut Français will result in a massive show with Concrete Paris resident and personification of the French Techno scene Antigone. While he embodies the genre's sensibilities while also sounding distinct from the hordes of phoned-in techno tracks that swamp the market, Antigone balances emotive atmospheres with an imposing sense of space, verging on a big-room sound. Regardless of how he's described, Antigone is deep in the habit of producing sure-shot weapons with undeniable momentum and weight. Heart Beat have already brought you names such as Shifted, Henning Baer, Marco Shuttle, Etapp Kyle, Ed Davenport, Oliver Deutschmann and many more.

Free entrance from 9 p.m. to 11p.m.

Entrance fee after 11 p.m.: VND150,000 ($6.7).