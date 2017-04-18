VnExpress International
What’s On

Movie Night: 'The Dressmaker'

April 18, 2017 | 05:35 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 22 Apr 2017
JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi, 8 Do Duc Duc Street, South Tu Liem District, Hanoi

A woman uses her talents for crafting top-line designer wear to exact revenge on her childhood home.

"A glamorous woman returns to her small town in rural Australia. With her sewing machine and haute couture style, she transforms the women and exacts sweet revenge on those who did her wrong."

Celebrate "Taste of Australia" this year at the JW Marriott Hanoi as the Australian Embassy turns our Event Suite into a one of the kind theater venue for the legendary "The Dressmaker", a film by Jocelyn Moorhouse.

Come along and treat yourself, friends and family to an unforgettable movie night.

Venue: Event Suite

Tickets:

- Movie ticket: VND250,000++ ($11)/adult | (includes one popcorn and one drink)
- Dinner & movie package: VND1,250,000++ ($55)/adult | Price includes one dinner at JW Cafe and one movie ticket

Hotline: Ms. Ha 090 213 4989 | ha.tran@marriott.com

