Matthias Goerne Sings "Kindertotenlieder"

October 28, 2016 | 03:27 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 11 Nov 2016
Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

Classical German musical performances and songs.

(Songs on the death of children), by Gustav Mahler (1860-1911). Concert with the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, director: Honna Tetsuji.

“Kindertotenlieder” (Songs on the death of children) was composed by Gustav Mahler between 1901 and 1904 based on work produced by the poet Friedrich Rückert as he processed the loss of his two children.

Mahler lost 6 of his 11 siblings during childhood and was touched by Rückert's poems.

Symphony No. 8 from Franz Schubert rounds out the program.

Also known as “The Great,”the composition is considered Schubert’s crowning symphonic work. Robert Schumann praised the “masterly technique” and “heavenly length of the symphony”.

Program:

Gustav Mahler (1860 – 1911) – Kindertotenlieder

Baritone: Matthias Goerne

Conductor: Honna Tetsuji

Franz Schubert (1797 – 1828) – Symphonie Nr. 8 "Die Große"

Conductor: Honna Tetsuji

The German baritone Matthias Goerne has collaborated with leading conductors and orchestras in Europe, America and Asia. The Weimar native is an honorary member of the Royal Academy of Music in London.

Ticket prices:

S: VND500,000 ($22.4)

A: VND350,000 ($15.7)

B: VND200,000 ($9)

Students: VND100,000 ($4.5)

Tickets are available at:

Opera House Hanoi , 1 Trang Tien Street
Sketch Travel Hanoi, 3th Floor, Lancaster, 20 Nui Truc
Star Lotus, 58 Ho Hien Thanh Street

Tags: goethe-institut hanoi concert
 
