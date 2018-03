Come on out for an incredible night of comedy, including La Fenetre Soleil's headliners Matthew Giffen from the UK and Lars Calliou from Canada, and show your hometown support for Brian Armstrong, Uy Le, and Nathan Jaiyeola as they compete with their biggest, funniest sets yet.



Entry fee:

VND150,000 ($6.58) presale via Paypal (contact Diana and Brian Do Shows for more details)

VND200,000 ($8.78) on the door