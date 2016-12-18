'Luminous Night' National Premiere by Saigon Choir

HCMC Conservatory of Music, Vocal Department and Saigon Choir proudly present Luminous Night, a warm yet eclectic performance for Christmas.
Agenda:
First part: Excerpts from Oratorio Messiah of the great G.F. Handel
Second part: Classic songs performed by soloists and choirs.
Guests soloists include top names in Vietnam such as Ta Minh Tam (leading tenor with international vocal awards), Pham Khanh Ngoc (Runner-up international vocal competition in Singapore 2016).
Entrance fee: from VND50,000 ($2.2)
