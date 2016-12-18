VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

'Luminous Night' National Premiere by Saigon Choir

December 18, 2016 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Mon 19 Dec 2016
HCMC Conservatory of Music, Main Concert Hall 112 Nguyen Du, District 1, HCMC

Christmas carols by leading Vietnamese artists.

HCMC Conservatory of Music, Vocal Department and Saigon Choir proudly present Luminous Night, a warm yet eclectic performance for Christmas.

luminous-night-national-premiere-by-saigon-choir

Agenda:

First part: Excerpts from Oratorio Messiah of the great G.F. Handel

Second part: Classic songs performed by soloists and choirs.

Guests soloists include top names in Vietnam such as Ta Minh Tam (leading tenor with international vocal awards), Pham Khanh Ngoc (Runner-up international vocal competition in Singapore 2016).

Entrance fee: from VND50,000 ($2.2)

For booking information and event update, click here.

Tags: luminous night saigon choir christmas carols
 
Read more
Concert: Sky Connection 2016

Concert: Sky Connection 2016

Pecha Kucha Night Hanoi Vol. 1

Pecha Kucha Night Hanoi Vol. 1

Premiere Screening: Bolinao 52

Premiere Screening: Bolinao 52

Experimental Music Concert: Vibration

Experimental Music Concert: Vibration

Film Screening: Le Père Noël

Film Screening: Le Père Noël

Music Night: I am waiting for you last summer & CHKBNS

Music Night: I am waiting for you last summer & CHKBNS

JF Garage Concert 13: Christmas

JF Garage Concert 13: Christmas

Music/Storytelling: Song from the Road 2

Music/Storytelling: Song from the Road 2

 
go to top