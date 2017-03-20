live-electronic-music-at-mutant-lounge

Enjoy live performances by:

vcOperator

Running micro drum machines and a hefty selection of handmade samples, Shawn Standiford builds a hectic future vintage flea market of electro, dub and melodic artifacts.

Minh Nguyen

Minh is a founding member of Ha Noi's Thisshard, a collective of talented young Hanoians working together to produce improvised beats and rhythms. Performing solo, Nguyen will bring his signature sub bass thump, intricate grooves and thick synths all tapped out live on a variety of pad controllers and keyboards.

Lark Minkous

A.k.a Dan Henneberry, has been playing left-field music in Hanoi for the last few years. Working both as a guitarist and as a solo electronic artist, his compositions are characterised by often dark ambient atmospheres, drones and the heavy use of delays, reverbs and layered sounds.

His musical soundscapes explore the dynamics and contrasting worlds of electronically synthesised sounds and acoustic field recordings, which are both used heavily during live performances.

Entry fee: VND50,000 ($2.19)