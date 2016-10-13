VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Ladies Night at Urbane Lounge

October 13, 2016 | 09:40 am GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Thu 13 Oct 2016
Pullman Saigon Centre, 148 Tran Hung Dao Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Wanna start your weekend on Thursday? 

ladies-night-at-urbane-lounge

You are invited to the fabulous Ladies Night at Urbane Lounge. It's time to treat yourself with a couple of free drinks and dance with DJ music after work. 

Two hours (7 p.m.- 9 p.m.) free cocktails for ladies and buy 1 get 1 free for all guys.

Beer bucket with four bottles is VND199,000 (around $9) for everyone.

Get out of the office on time and have a vibrant night with special giveaways from Pullman Saigon Center.

Don’t forget to scan with the app WISE Pass to get your free drinks and a chance to win the lucky draw.

Contact the organizer at:

08 3838 8686

h7489@accor.com

Tags: Ho Chi Minh City ladies night
 
Read more
Art Jam - We're Jammin'

Art Jam - We're Jammin'

Pabslow Jamz

Pabslow Jamz

Quest Festival

Quest Festival

Thursday Ladies Night at Thi Bar Saigon

Thursday Ladies Night at Thi Bar Saigon

Electric Kicks: Indie Electro Dance Party

Electric Kicks: Indie Electro Dance Party

Concert: Mutant Lounge

Concert: Mutant Lounge

Indika Acoustic Session 15 - Funky Style

Indika Acoustic Session 15 - Funky Style

Cocktail Night

Cocktail Night

 
go to top