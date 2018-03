The 13th act of the JF Garage Concert for Christmas in Hanoi is welcoming 22 Singers and Choir, Strings Quartet and Pianist from VNOB. In addition, Vietnam National Opera and Ballet will perform Christmas carols and music like “Silent night”, “Joy to the World”, “Halleluja!”, “Pachelbel’s Canon” and some other Japanese pieces.

Free entrance

Ticket distribution: From 12 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2016.

(Each person can get maximum two tickets)

