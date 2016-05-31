VnExpress International
JF Garage Concert 09 – Ghibli Music Night feat. Hanoi Ensemble & Friends

May 31, 2016 | 07:08 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 10 Jun 2016
The Japan Foundation, 27 Quang Trung Street, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

The Japan Foundation

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam proudly presents the fourth JF Garage Concert, “Ghibli Music Night”, featuring Hanoi Ensemble & Friends in Hanoi on June 10.

Hanoi Ensemble is made up of young artists and teachers from the Vietnam National Academy of Music. They have studied in Vietnam and well-known conservatories overseas. Members of Hanoi Ensemble have won several domestic and international music awards. They play regular concerts and music festivals as well as cultural exchange programs in Vietnam and abroad.

The concert will feature music inspired by Japanese anime films produced at Studio Ghibli. Free admission and no registration is required (first come, first served).

JF Garage is a series of concerts being held in the garage and courtyard of the Japan Foundation aimed at providing musical diversity in Hanoi through the introduction of Japanese music played by leading musicians.

Free entry. First come, first served.

Open stage in courtyard (Capacity: around 200 guests)

