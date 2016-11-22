Jazz Concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music
Opening: 08:00 pm, Tue 22 Nov 2016
Grand Concert Hall - Vietnam National Academy of Music - 77 Hao Nam Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi
A night of celebration and swinging beats from Vietnamese musicians and rising talents.
A special jazz concert performed by students and lecturers from the Jazz Department in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam National Academy of Music.
Free entrance. Contact Ms. Phuong for tickets 098 3021089