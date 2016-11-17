VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Italian Food Festival 2016

November 17, 2016 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Opening: 04:00 pm, Sat 19 Nov 2016
Exhibition: 19 2016 to 20 2016, 04:00 pm - 09:00 pm
Ho Tay waterpark– 614 Lac Long Quan, Tay Ho, Ha Noi

Wine, blind tasting competition, live music and more.

italian-food-festival-2016

The Italian Food Festival 2016 is part of a broader initiative promoted by the Italian Government worldwide -- the “Week of Italian Gastronomy - Settimana della Cucina Italiana nel mondo”. It is set out along the footsteps of the past successful initiatives held, since 2001, by Italian restaurants and food companies in Hanoi to promote the authentic Italian cuisine, products and culture.

The festival will treat its guests with many food & wine booths from famous Italian Restaurants in Hanoi like Oasis, Gelato Italia, Luna’d Autunno, Da Paolo, Mediterraneo… and delicious dishes such as spaghetti, gelato, breads and Italian wine.

A lot of activities will be included such as fashion show, live music, Italian car and motorbike exhibition, Italy market, eating competitions, gelato blind tasting competition, cooking competitions… and last but not least, a big area for kids to play.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.2)

Tickets are available at:

Mediterraneo - 23 Nha Tho
The Oasis - 24 Xuan Dieu
The Oasis - 57 Xuan Dieu
Luna d’Autunno - 27 Nam Ngu
Gelato Italia - 31 To Ngoc Van
Da Paolo - 32 Quang Khanh
Emporium - 172 Xuan Dieu
Casa Italia - 18 Le Phung Hieu

For contact, please call:

English 0904247684
Vietnamese 0437191196

Tags: italian food festival
 
Read more
Jazz Concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music

Jazz Concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music

Electro-rock: Grand Blanc

Electro-rock: Grand Blanc

Graphic design & typography exhibition: Type Directors Club

Graphic design & typography exhibition: Type Directors Club

Hanoi Creative City: Green Market

Hanoi Creative City: Green Market

Comic Opera: 'La Vie Parisienne'

Comic Opera: 'La Vie Parisienne'

European Music Festival 2016 - Ho Chi Minh City

European Music Festival 2016 - Ho Chi Minh City

European Music Festival 2016 - Hanoi

European Music Festival 2016 - Hanoi

Signal Flair: Vol 1. - Mojito Bar & Lounge

Signal Flair: Vol 1. - Mojito Bar & Lounge

 
go to top