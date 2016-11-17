The Italian Food Festival 2016 is part of a broader initiative promoted by the Italian Government worldwide -- the “Week of Italian Gastronomy - Settimana della Cucina Italiana nel mondo”. It is set out along the footsteps of the past successful initiatives held, since 2001, by Italian restaurants and food companies in Hanoi to promote the authentic Italian cuisine, products and culture.

The festival will treat its guests with many food & wine booths from famous Italian Restaurants in Hanoi like Oasis, Gelato Italia, Luna’d Autunno, Da Paolo, Mediterraneo… and delicious dishes such as spaghetti, gelato, breads and Italian wine.

A lot of activities will be included such as fashion show, live music, Italian car and motorbike exhibition, Italy market, eating competitions, gelato blind tasting competition, cooking competitions… and last but not least, a big area for kids to play.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.2)

Tickets are available at:

Mediterraneo - 23 Nha Tho

The Oasis - 24 Xuan Dieu

The Oasis - 57 Xuan Dieu

Luna d’Autunno - 27 Nam Ngu

Gelato Italia - 31 To Ngoc Van

Da Paolo - 32 Quang Khanh

Emporium - 172 Xuan Dieu

Casa Italia - 18 Le Phung Hieu

For contact, please call:

English 0904247684

Vietnamese 0437191196