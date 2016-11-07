Installation Exhibition 'Introspect 1996/2016 – Just An Impression'

In the year 1996, digital photography appeared, and images started to flood reality. The metaphysical revolution took Laurent Barnavon to a contemporary analysis of images. And, from creases and geometry, he developed a unique technique in sculpture and photography.

In 2016, he has chosen Hanoi to present the research that he has been pursuing for the last 15 years.

Laurent Barnavon is attracted by the techniques of the Asian art practices that he learned during his childhood while living with a Vietnamese family in France. After graduating from the Villa Arson art school, he spent six years experiencing both Asia and Europe, which helped him gain a deep understanding of the metallurgical techniques through encounters with talented artists.

