Contact us | Follow us on       
Indika Free Flow Friday House Party

October 6, 2016 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 07 Oct 2016
Indika Saigon, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, Da Kao, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City,

The Friday free flow is back with new times and new offers

indika-free-flow-friday-house-party


Concept: 

House Party style where you can enjoy free flow craft beer from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

How to get the free flow: Pay VND200,00 ($9) at the door and receive your customized cup with your name on it then we go around with jugs and jugs and jugs and jugs, or just come to the bar for a refill.

Special Guest DJs: 
King Cargo (UK) 
Renier (South Africa)

Rocksteady - Ska - Roots - Digital - Dancehall

Happy hour for food people on all sandwiches and pasta from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., all at VND80,000 ($3.6).
 

Tags: Ho Chi Minh City drink party
