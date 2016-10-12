VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Indika Acoustic Session 15 - Funky Style

October 12, 2016 | 01:46 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Wed 12 Oct 2016
Indika - House of Curiosity, 43 Nguyen Van Giai - District 1

This week's theme: "Funky Style"

indika-acoustic-session-15-funky-style

Acoustic & Digital Jam Style:
Instruments Available: Guitar // Bass // Cajon // Melodica //

8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Acoustic & Digital with Selecta Morgan on the drum machine.

9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Acoustic Style with Pocky - Indy & Friends.

All groovy musicians and singers are welcome to join the stage and perform in a relaxed atmosphere. You can bring your own instruments.

Beat producers and finger drummers are welcome to join the jam on the digital drum box from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m..

Please message the organizers for more info.

Arrive early for the perfect dinner.

Food Happy Hour till 9 p.m.

All Sandwiches and Pasta for VND80,000 ($3.6).

Free Entry

Tags: Ho Chi Minh City
Read more
Thursday Ladies Night at Thi Bar Saigon

Thursday Ladies Night at Thi Bar Saigon

Ladies Night at Urbane Lounge

Ladies Night at Urbane Lounge

Electric Kicks: Indie Electro Dance Party

Electric Kicks: Indie Electro Dance Party

Concert: Mutant Lounge

Concert: Mutant Lounge

Cocktail Night

Cocktail Night

Cheeseburger XL (Flying Kick/BKK): Hip-Hop

Cheeseburger XL (Flying Kick/BKK): Hip-Hop

Concert: Autumn Bamboo

Concert: Autumn Bamboo

Moonlight - EDMVN Hotspot #3

Moonlight - EDMVN Hotspot #3

 
go to top