Indika Acoustic Session 15 - Funky Style

Acoustic & Digital Jam Style:
Instruments Available: Guitar // Bass // Cajon // Melodica //
8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Acoustic & Digital with Selecta Morgan on the drum machine.
9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Acoustic Style with Pocky - Indy & Friends.
All groovy musicians and singers are welcome to join the stage and perform in a relaxed atmosphere. You can bring your own instruments.
Beat producers and finger drummers are welcome to join the jam on the digital drum box from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m..
Please message the organizers for more info.
Arrive early for the perfect dinner.
Food Happy Hour till 9 p.m.
All Sandwiches and Pasta for VND80,000 ($3.6).
Free Entry