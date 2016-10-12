Indika Acoustic Session 15 - Funky Style

Acoustic & Digital Jam Style:

Instruments Available: Guitar // Bass // Cajon // Melodica //

8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Acoustic & Digital with Selecta Morgan on the drum machine.



9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Acoustic Style with Pocky - Indy & Friends.

All groovy musicians and singers are welcome to join the stage and perform in a relaxed atmosphere. You can bring your own instruments.

Beat producers and finger drummers are welcome to join the jam on the digital drum box from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m..

Please message the organizers for more info.

Arrive early for the perfect dinner.

Food Happy Hour till 9 p.m.

All Sandwiches and Pasta for VND80,000 ($3.6).

Free Entry