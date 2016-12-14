Improvised Acoustic Concert: 'Late Winter'

Come to “Late Winter” – an improvised acoustic concert by composer/pianist Vu Nhat Tan and percussionist Tran Xuan Hoa.

Vu Nhat Tan and Tran Xuan Hoa present to Hanoi's music lovers an improvised acoustic concert with piano and percussion. The concert will bring the audience a chilled out evening combining the melodies of the piano with the beautiful rhythm of the marimba and percussion instruments.

Listen to the duo’s performance at the music night "Season Fades" at Manzi Art Space earlier this month below:

Surcharge: VND 200,000 ($8.8)

Please note that the concert is not for children under 12.

Due to limited seating capacity, reserve seats via email at heritagespacehanoi@gmail.com before Wednesday, December 14.