IFD is a non-profit international festival of culture, music and sport presenting Vietnam's hiphop culture to foreign friends. Hipfest is IFD's hiphop festival which celebrates dance as the main subject. Following the success of Hipfest Hanoi, Hipfest HCMC will serve as another playground for both cities.

The festival will feature a breakdance battle and dance competition from the best breaking crews.

Free entrance.